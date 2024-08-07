Bangladesh: At least 24 burned alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday after Hasina resigned

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th August 2024 11:39 am IST
At least 24 burned alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader (Image: X)

Dhaka: At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were burnt alive by a mob in Bangladesh at a starred hotel owned by a leader of Awami League party after its leader Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country, local journalists and hospital sources said on Tuesday.

The victims, mostly boarders, were burnt alive late on Monday night as the mob set afire Zabir International Hotel owned by district Awami League general secretary Shahin Chakkladar in Joshor district.

“The dead included an Indonesian national,” a local journalist told PTI in Dhaka over phone.

He added the doctors at Joshor General Hospital confirmed they counted 24 bodies while surviving hotel staff feared more bodies could be found inside the debris.

Media reports suggested unidentified mob, opposed to the Awami League (AL) regime, set the ground floor of the hotel on fire which quickly spread to the upper floors.

There were almost identical reports from across the country where the angry mob simultaneously vandalised residences and business establishments of many Awami League leaders and activists, including its central office in Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Also Read
Deeply concerned about reports of violence in Bangladesh: US

Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday after Hasina resigned, surreptitiously fled the country and landed in India while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread, Dhaka and other parts of the country saw fresh round of violence in the already battered

South Asian nation with mobs resorting to street violence, vandalising government property and even breaking into Hasina’s government residence and looting the interiors.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th August 2024 11:39 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button