Bangladesh, Israel, Saudi Arabia to participate in World Travel Market London 2024

The World Travel Market (WTM) London 2024 is set to take place from November 4 to 7 at ExCeL London, an international exhibition and convention centre, bringing together a diverse array of countries to showcase their achievements and investment in tourism sectors.

Countries including Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Nepal, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and many others of the Middle East and CIS are expected to attend this event where they will highlight their unique tourism offerings, tapping into the potential of this premier global travel event to forge partnerships and attract international visitors.

Highlights of WTM London 2024

Diverse participation: Some examples of such destinations include Uzbekistan and Mongolia among the Asian ones, and Diriyah and Israel among the Middle Eastern ones. Such representation is a clear indication that the global tourism industry has to embrace the concept of work and cultural interflow.

Networking opportunities: Organised annually, WTM London attracts over 40,000 industry buyers from across the globe, making it the perfect platform for buyers and sellers to engage. Participants can engage in pre-scheduled meetings to discuss partnerships and mutual benefits.

Participating countries

Uzbekistan is likely to focus on the cultural aspects, it is a country with numerous sites connected with the Silk Road.

Mongolia will present its geographical features including a unique large area and nomadic culture.