Bangladesh PM sends 600 kg mangoes as gift to Mamata

Last year, she had sent mangoes as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th June 2023 11:59 pm IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Kolkata: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said Monday.

“Mangoes comprising the Himsagar’ and Langra’ variants have been sent to Banerjee, as part of diplomatic efforts. Last year, too, we had sent mangoes,” an official in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here said.

Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the chief ministers of the northeast.

