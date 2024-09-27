Bangladesh’s super fan ‘thrashed’ during Kanpur test, rushed to hospital

Kanpur: As India and Bangladesh battle on the field, it’s not unusual for tensions to rise among fans, sometimes leading to clashes in the stands. In one such incident, Bangladesh cricket team’s super fan “Tiger Roby” was allegedly attacked by Indian cricket fans at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, during the second test match against Bangladesh on Friday, September 27.

As soon as the situation became tense in the C-stall of the stadium, the security personnel intervened and rescued Roby, who had been beaten up by the fans. The fan, known for his tiger face paint and attire, said to the police that he was hit on his abdomen and lower back, leaving him unable to breathe.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical care by the stadium officials. In videos that surfaced online, Roby was seen in immense pain and unable to speak.

Netizens claim that ‘Tiger Roby’ was attacked after he allegedly abused Indian cricket player Mohammed Siraj, near the boundary line.

Also Read India opt to bowl in second Test against Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi super fan had sparked controversy during the first test match in the ongoing series at Chennai, with his remarks about India, calling it an “enemy state of Bangladesh” while speaking to a Bangladeshi TV channel.

Earlier in the day, India had won the toss on the first day of the final test match of the 2 game series and had opted to bowl. Bangladesh had a rocky start to their first innings, losing the wickets of both their openers in quick succession before the team’s scoresheet reached 30.

VIDEO | Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' Tiger Roby was allegedly beaten up by some people during the India-Bangladesh second Test match being played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. He was taken to hospital by the police. More details are awaited.#INDvsBAN #INDvsBANTEST… pic.twitter.com/n4BXfKZhgy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2024

(With inputs from PTI)