Bangladeshi nationals protesting against their govt in UAE; probe launched

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution has ordered an immediate investigation into a group of Bangladeshi nationals who have recently protested against the Bangladeshi government while in the UAE.

According to the reports, the Bangladeshi student group protested in the UAE against their government. They have allegedly rioted, disrupted public facilities, and destroyed public and private property.

The protests reportedly stem from grievances related to the ongoing conflict between the Bangladeshi government and students regarding the political and economic situation, which led to the killing of several students in the country. The participants voiced their concerns about governance and human rights issues.

The UAE authorities have announced an urgent trial for all those accused, emphasising the importance of maintaining public order and safety in the UAE.

The Bangladesh Army enforced a curfew in the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, July 20, as the movement against government job quotas led by students is turning increasingly violent.

The movement has led to the deaths of at least 105 people this week, Reuters reported.

The spiraling situation has injured thousands, according to the data from hospitals across Bangladesh. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 dead bodies between 5. pm and 7. pm.



The anti-discrimination student movement activists are protesting against the reservation quota system that reserves 30% of government job openings for families of the country’s freedom fighters, which, the students say, favours the supporters of the Awami League, the nation’s ruling party that led the independence movement.

The protest over the controversial quotas for government jobs turned violent after the pro-government Bangladesh Chhatra League and local police attacked the peacefully protesting anti-discrimination movement demonstrators earlier this month, ensuring continued days of unrest in the country.