Bangladeshi woman escapes from police custody in Mumbai

Mumbai: A Bangladeshi woman arrested for illegal stay in India escaped from police custody here, an official said on Friday, April 17.

Meerjan Begam Ismail Sheikh alias Nasreen (36) was held along with some other Bangladeshi nationals at the police quarters in Kurla, the official said.

In the early hours of Thursday, she requested the on-duty woman constable for permission to use the washroom. The constable allowed her.

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When she did not return for a long time, a search was launched but the woman was found.

CCTV footage showed her fleeing the premises with her husband Manish Baldev Rajbhar alias Ismail Sheikh.

While police were trying to track down the woman and her husband, a case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for escape from custody and aiding the escape, respectively, the official said.