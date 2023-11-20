Bangladesh’s dengue cases soar past 300,000 with 1,549 deaths

Dhaka: Bangladesh reported 1,291 new dengue cases and six more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 301,225 and the death toll to 1,549 since January this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

This month alone, the country reported 201 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of Monday, according to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 30,080 more dengue cases were recorded after 67,769 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in October.

The total number of recovered patients in the South Asian country stood at 294,757 including 1,522 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

Bangladesh experienced its highest spike in dengue cases in September, with 79,598 new infections and 396 deaths reported.

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of an Aedes mosquito, causes an acute illness that usually follows symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.