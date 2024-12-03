Bangle seller Taslim Ali, mob attack victim, acquitted in POCSO case after 3 yr ordeal

After enduring nearly four years of legal battle, bangle seller Taslim Ali who had several cases lodged against him including the POCSO Act, was finally acquitted of all charges by an Indore court on Tuesday, December 3.

Ali who hails from Uttar Pradesh, used to travel to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to sell bangles. In August 2021, while selling bangles in Banganga’s Govind Nagar, he was subjected to a religious hate crime after members of the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal thrashed him alleging he sexually harassed minor girls.

“Open his bag. Take it out. He should never be seen in our area again. Never come to our area. Do not be seen in any Hindu area,” a Bajrang Dal supporter is heard saying in the video which went viral at that time.

After the video went viral, a large number of Muslims in the area protested against the attack on Ali.

Initially hesitant, the Indore police stated that an FIR would be lodged only if someone complained against the mob. Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi helped Taslim Ali file a police complaint.

However, a counter FIR was filed the following day with charges that Ali tried to molest a 13-year-old girl. Police added nine serious charges including POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

Ali ended up spending four months in jail before he was granted bail on December 7, 2021, by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

But his fight was not over. For the next three-and-a-half years, Taslim Ali battled in the court questioning the charges levelled against him. On Tuesday, an Indore court finally acquitted him of all charges.

Speaking about his victory, Ali told reporters, “I was fully assured by my lawyers that I will be acquitted. I had full faith in them.”