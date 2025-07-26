Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha, BJP leader and Hyderabad MP seat contestant, appealed to the Hindu community to gather in protest against the alleged demolition of the Peddamma Talli temple at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills.

In a video she released on her official X account on Saturday, July 26, the Hyderabad MP contestant shared a Google Maps location, urging people of the Hindu community to take to the streets. She condemned the demolition, calling it an “attack on Sanatan Dharma.”

Madhavi Latha detained

Madhavi Latha, alongside other BJP leaders, held a protest in MLA Colony, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, on July 24 over the alleged demolition of the centuries-old Peddamma Talli temple. However, she was detained amid the protest.

Latha has raised allegations that the local Shaikpet Tahsildar and his team allegedly damaged a temple and locked the gate to the place, claiming it is government land.

In the video on X, she announced that she would return to the site in a few days since she had developed a fever during the protest in the rain.

“Let people refer to me as right wing or whatever else, but the poor people know, be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian, that their faith in God gives them the strength to fight their struggles every day,” added Madhavi Latha.

Also Read Banjara Hills temple row: Bajrang Dal warns of bandh if issue not resolved

बंजाराहिल्स MLA कॉलोनी में स्थित ‘पेड्डम्मा तल्लि मंदिर’ को कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा बेरहमी से तोड़ा गया – यह दृश्य अत्यंत पीड़ादायक था।

मैं इस अमानवीय कृत्य की सख़्त निंदा करती हूँ, जो सनातन धर्म पर किया गया एक गंभीर हमला है।



24 जुलाई को बारिश में भीगते हुए, मैं भक्तों के साथ सड़क… pic.twitter.com/vtuHrFra5K — Kompella Madhavi Latha (@Kompella_MLatha) July 26, 2025

Bajrang Dal threatens Bandh

Despite Madhavi Latha’s absence, protests escalated on Friday, and several people associated with right-wing organisations were taken into custody by the police. They were shifted to the Trimulgherry police station.

Later in the evening, a group of Bajrang Dal workers and others arrived at the spot and staged a protest until late at night. BJP leader Chikoti Praveen and others participated in the protest.

The Bajrang Dal has threatened to give a bandh call if the issue is not resolved. Heavy police presence continues on the site.