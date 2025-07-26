Banjara Hills temple row: Bajrang Dal warns of bandh if issue not resolved

Hyderabad: The Bajrang Dal threatened to give a bandh call in Banjara Hills if the issue of the ‘centuries-old’ Ammavaru temple at MLA colony, Road No. 12, is not resolved.

Tension is brewing at the place for two days after the local Shaikpet Tahsildar and his team had allegedly damaged a temple and locked the gate to the place, claiming it is government land.

Madhavi Latha holds protest

On Thursday, Kompella Madhavi Latha, a BJP leader and Hyderabad MP seat contestant, held a protest at the place demanding reconstruction of the temple and action against the officials.

“The state government demolished a temple and hurt the sentiments of the people. They are not allowing me to protest silently,” she told news agency ANI, adding that the structure was on government land and had been razed the previous night.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Police detained BJP leader Madhavi Latha and other leaders who were protesting at Banjara Hills, alleging that the state government had demolished a temple in the area. pic.twitter.com/0hjSUJ2qIx — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2025

Madhavi Latha was forcibly removed from the protest venue and detained by the police along with other BJP leaders. She was later released.

Protest continued on Friday, several taken into custody

The protest continued on Friday, and several people associated with right-wing organisations were taken into custody by the police. All of them were shifted to the Trimulgherry police station. Late in the evening, a group of Bajrang Dal workers and others had descended on the spot and staged a protest till late in the night. BJP leader Chikoti Praveen and others participated in the protest.

The Bajrang Dal had threatened to give a bandh call if the issue was not resolved.

The police presence continues at the place on Saturday.