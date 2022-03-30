Bank strike: Protests, dharnas at different places in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In response to the call given by the central trade unions and other independent trade unions against the anti peoples’ economic policies of the central government, about 4 lakh bank employees continued their general strike on March 29. The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) also decided to join the strike.

The AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam informed that the employees of the public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, regional, rural banks, and cooperative banks participated in the strike.

According to Venkatachalam, the southern grid, which operates from Chennai, was adversely affected as about 6 lakh cheques worth Rs 50000 crores were not cleared as most of the branches were not working due to the strike.

“In the name of free economic policies the Center government is imposing policies which are benefiting the rich and harming the poor. During the COVID pandemic, the central government gave a number of facilities to the rich while it deprived the poor of their jobs and source of livelihood, Venkatachalam said.

“The economy is moving at a slow pace and the government is not taking any measures for its course correction. Flight of funds and privatization has become an integral policy of the government by which all the public sector units are being privatized,” he said.