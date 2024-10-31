Banks in Hyderabad to observe holiday today

Hyderabad: Banks across Hyderabad are observing a holiday today for the Diwali festival. However, essential services like ATMs and mobile banking will continue to operate, ensuring residents have uninterrupted access to key banking functions.
Today, most cities in India are observing a bank holiday in celebration of Diwali.
Bank holidays in Hyderabad for October
October saw a total of 16 bank holidays in Hyderabad, encompassing Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, national holidays, and regional festivals. In Hyderabad specifically, banks were closed on eight days:
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)
- October 6: Sunday
- October 12: Dasara (Regional Holiday)
- October 13: Sunday
- October 20: Sunday
- October 26: Fourth Saturday
- October 27: Sunday
- October 31: Diwali (Regional Holiday)
Available services during holiday
Although banks are closed today, essential services remain available:
ATMs: Open 24/7 for cash withdrawals, deposits, and other transactions.
Mobile and Internet Banking: Customers can manage their accounts, transfer funds, and check balances through mobile apps or online banking.
These services ensure Hyderabad residents can access essential banking functions even on holidays.
Types of banks
Hyderabad is home to a wide range of banks, all observing these October holidays. Types of banks include:
- Public Sector Banks: Government-owned institutions like State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda.
- Private Sector Banks: Privately-owned banks, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.
- Co-operative Banks: Serving both urban and rural areas, often providing loans to members.
- Regional Rural Banks: Focused on supporting rural areas, particularly in agriculture and small industries.
- Payment Banks: Specializing in digital payments and small financial transactions.
- Small Finance Banks: Catering to small businesses, farmers, and low-income groups.
- Foreign Banks: International banks with branches in India, like HSBC and Citibank.