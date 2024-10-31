Banks in Hyderabad to observe holiday today

Hyderabad: Banks across Hyderabad are observing a holiday today for the Diwali festival. However, essential services like ATMs and mobile banking will continue to operate, ensuring residents have uninterrupted access to key banking functions.

Today, most cities in India are observing a bank holiday in celebration of Diwali.

Bank holidays in Hyderabad for October

October saw a total of 16 bank holidays in Hyderabad, encompassing Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, national holidays, and regional festivals. In Hyderabad specifically, banks were closed on eight days:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 6: Sunday

October 12: Dasara (Regional Holiday)

October 13: Sunday

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Fourth Saturday

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Regional Holiday)

Available services during holiday

Although banks are closed today, essential services remain available:

ATMs: Open 24/7 for cash withdrawals, deposits, and other transactions.

Mobile and Internet Banking: Customers can manage their accounts, transfer funds, and check balances through mobile apps or online banking.

These services ensure Hyderabad residents can access essential banking functions even on holidays.

Types of banks

