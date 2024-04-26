Banners against BJP appear at various places in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After flexi near the Congress office in Hyderabad, many banners against BJP have come up at various places in the city.

These banners questioning the BJP government at the center came up when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Telangana yesterday.

In the past, the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government also used similar tricks whenever Shah or Modi came to Telangana for campaigning.

A flexi questioning and mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP surfaced in Hyderabad ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana. It appeared on the main road near the state Congress office in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/TYzT5zAPjt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 25, 2024

Meanwhile, yesterday, Amit Shah said that the BJP will end the four percent reservations for Muslims in Telangana if the saffron party comes to power again at the Centre.

Also Read Video: Flexi surfaces against BJP in Hyderabad as Amit Shah visits Telangana

Shah added that the reservation will be given to Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities instead.

As the Lok Sabha polls are nearing in Telangana, the political temperature in the state is increasing with every passing day.

Now, the banners and flexi against the BJP that appeared in Hyderabad are questioning the central government.