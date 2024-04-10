BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi announces new pre-registration process

The BAPS Hindu temple (mandir) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi has announced a new pre-registration booking process to assist thousands of visitors.

The announcement comes as the temple’s public opening on March 1 has sparked a significant increase in devotees, particularly on weekends and special occasions.

Temple management anticipates increased visitor numbers during upcoming festivals including Baisakhi, Ramnavami, and Hanuman Jayanti, prompting proactive pre-registration bookings, Khaleej Times reported.

A new pre-registration booking process will allow visitors to select their preferred time and date.

The temple is open to the public from Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 am to 8 pm and closed on Mondays.

To learn more and register for your visit, please visit the temple’s official website.

About BAPS Hindu temple

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha temple or popularly known as the BAPS Hindu temple which was inaugurated on February 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was opened for visitors on March 1.

Over 3.5 lakh devotees visited the temple within a month of its opening for the public.

The temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

The construction of the temple began in 2019. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.