Barbie: Margot Robbie’s HUGE paycheck revealed

Hyderabad: Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The film, which has received a lot of attention due to its nostalgic appeal, aesthetics, and, of course, Its use of the colour pink, has undoubtedly boosted Margot’s popularity. But do you know how much money Margot made out of it?

Margot’s Paycheck for Barbie

Margot Robbie, who made a fortune in 2019 thanks to her part in Birds of Prey, is now one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors.

The Suicide Squad actress, best known for her appearances in The Wolf of Wall Street and Babylon, reportedly got $12.5 million (over Rs 100cr) for Barbie, according to Variety, which made her one of the highest-paid actors of the year.

It looks like Life in Plastic is truly fantastic!

Barbie, which piqued the imagination of viewers and audience members even before its debut, is due to hit theatres on July 21, 2023, starring Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie.