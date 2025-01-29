Basant Panchami: A Celebration of Unity, Faith, and Divine Love

Hyderabad: What greater effort can there be to unite hearts and bridge divisions than celebrating each other’s festivals? At a time when trust between faiths often seems fragile, Basant Panchami emerges as a vibrant reminder of shared cultural heritage and spiritual harmony.

Come February 2, all differences will dissolve into the joyous spirit of Basant Panchami as the festival takes center stage. Much like the revered tradition at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah in Delhi, Hyderabad’s Dargah of Shaikhji Hali will also resonate with the timeless Basant songs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau. These soulful renditions, steeped in divine love and the exuberance of spring, will envelop the atmosphere, lifting hearts and rejuvenating souls.

The festival will unfold in a sea of yellow, the color of prosperity and new beginnings. The Dargah will be adorned with marigolds, their golden hues mirroring the joy of the occasion. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of Basant by donning yellow—be it a kurta, cap, headband, scarf, turban, or shawl.

Basant Panchami is more than a seasonal festivity; it is a testament to the power of shared traditions, transcending religious boundaries to celebrate the beauty of togetherness. As music and devotion intertwine, this festival will serve as a bridge of understanding, a moment of unity, and a reaffirmation of the timeless message of love.

Celebrating uniqueness of diversity

For several years now, Muzaffar Ali Soofi Chishti, President of Jashan-e-Khusrau Sufi Music Festival and Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Shah Muhammad Qasim alias Hazrat Shaikji Hali has been celebrating the Sufi Basant festival. “The idea is to create an atmosphere of oneness, amity, and peace”, he says.

This year’s fest is being sponsored by the British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad, and the Government of Telangana. Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner along with a 15-member British delegation is expected to attend the festival. The programme will take off at 7.30 pm on February 2 with Mehfil-e-Nizami (qawwali) where lyrical compositions of Hazrat Amir Khusrau on Basant will be rendered.

Basant Panchami is a vibrant Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha (usually in late January or early February). Traditionally associated with the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and learning, Basant Panchami holds a special place in Indian culture. It is also known for its colorful kites, yellow-themed festivities, and community gatherings. However, the festival has a unique connection to Nizamuddin Dargah, the shrine of the Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, where it blends with the spiritual ethos of Sufism.

Nizamuddin Dargah

The association of Basant Panchami with Nizamuddin Dargah traces back to the 14th century during the time of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple, the renowned poet and musician, Amir Khusrau. According to legend, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya was deeply sorrowful due to the death of his beloved nephew. His disciples, including Amir Khusrau, tried to lift his spirits.

On Basant Panchami, Khusrau noticed women dressed in yellow carrying mustard flowers, symbolizing the onset of spring. Inspired by this, he donned yellow attire, carried mustard flowers, and sang verses in a joyful tune. His efforts brought a smile to Nizamuddin Auliya’s face. Since then, the tradition of celebrating Basant Panchami at the Dargah began, incorporating elements of Sufi devotion, music, and poetry.

At Nizamuddin Dargah, Basant Panchami is celebrated with qawwali performances, a form of Sufi devotional music that seeks to create a connection with the Divine. The qawwals (singers) perform compositions inspired by Amir Khusrau, who is credited with enriching Indian music and introducing qawwali.

According to Muzaffar Ali Soofi, the celebration of Basant Panchami reflects the inclusiveness of Sufism, which transcends religious boundaries. It beautifully illustrates how a Hindu festival was assimilated into a Sufi tradition, emphasizing the universality of love, joy, and spirituality.

The Dargah of Hazrat Shaikh Ji Hali is a historic Sufi shrine located at Urdu Shareef, Patharghatti in the Old City of Hyderabad. Every year, starting on February 2nd, the Dargah hosts the Sufi Basant festival, a tradition that dates back to the era of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, approximately five centuries ago.

During the festival, the entire premises are adorned in yellow, symbolizing the onset of spring and spiritual enlightenment. Devotees dress in yellow attire and offer yellow flowers, particularly chrysanthemums, known locally as Gul-e-Dawoodi, to honor the saint.

The Sufi Basant festival at the Dargah of Hazrat Shaikh Ji Hali stands testament to Hyderabad’s rich cultural tapestry, blending spiritual traditions with communal harmony.

The blending of Basant Panchami with Sufi practices highlights the cultural and spiritual syncretism of India, where music, poetry, and devotion unite people across diverse faiths. Today, the festival remains a testament to this harmony, celebrated with the same passion as centuries ago.

The Sufi Basant festival is not just a celebration of spring but also a testament to the syncretic culture of Hyderabad, reflecting the city’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and the harmonious coexistence of diverse traditions.