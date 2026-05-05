BASF to set up two major GCCs in Hyderabad, 3,000 jobs expected

Hyderabad: BASF, short for Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik, a German chemical manufacturer, has shown interest in establishing two Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad.

The company submitted a Letter of Intent (LoI) through Tobias Dratt to the state government to set up a global digital hub and a global services hub.

The Letter of Intent was presented to Telangana Life Sciences CEO Sarvesh Singh in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and German Consul General Michael Hasper.

Sridhar Babu said the government is aiming to set up 100 GCCs annually, potentially generating employment for around one lakh IT professionals. He highlighted the role of Hyderabad as not just an office hub but as a global centre for innovation and engineering.

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To achieve this vision, several major projects are being developed, including Aikam, Young India Skills University, a 200-acre artificial intelligence (AI) city, a Quantum Hub, and the One Bio Lab life sciences research facility.

“Founded over 160 years ago, BASF operates in more than 200 countries with 234 production facilities and a workforce of over 1,08,000 employees. With an annual revenue of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore (around USD 60 billion), Hyderabad securing this prestigious investment against global competition is a matter of pride for the state,” the IT minister said.

Global giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, Vanguard, Eli Lilly, and Marriott International have already established their GCCs in Hyderabad, he added, strengthening the city’s global reputation.