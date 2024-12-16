Bashar al-Assad releases first statement since fleeing from Syria

Ouster Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday, December 16, in his first public statement since exile said that his departure from the country was not planned.

This comes after Assad and his family fled to Russia on Sunday, December 8, after cities were attacked by Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) within 11 days.

In a statement shared on Telegram page of the Syrian Presidency, Assad said he had decided to speak to “address a flood of misinformation and narratives far removed from the truth, aimed at recasting international terrorism as a liberation revolution for Syria.”

“First, my departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed. On the contrary, I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours of Sunday 8th December 2024,” read the statement.

He relocated to Latakia to oversee combat operations at Hmeimim airbase with Russian allies, but the base was attacked by drones, prompting Moscow’s evacuation.

This took place a day after the fall of Damsacus, “following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions.”

“At no point did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught,” Assad declared.

Assad emphasized that he never led Syria for personal gain but instead viewed himself as the “custodian” of Syria, defending the country until the last moment.

He remained committed to the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon.

“When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose, rendering its occupation meaningless,” he said.

“This does not, in any way, diminish my profound sense of belonging to Syria and her people – a bond that remains unshaken by any position or circumstance.”