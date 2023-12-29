BB 17: Ankita calls Hyderabadi slang ‘vulgar, disgusting’, Salman Khan slams her

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 has gained a special fanbase and viewership in Hyderabad, all thanks to Arun Srikanth Mashettey, a contestant hailing from Charminar who is proudly representing his city on the national stage. Viewers have been enjoying the inclusion of the Hyderabadi language in every episode, with many contestants expressing their fondness for Arun’s linguistic flair.

However, not everyone on the show shares the same sentiment. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestants Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain were seen trolling the Hyderabadi language in front of host Salman Khan.

Ankita, in particular, targeted Arun’s language, stating, “The way he speaks, the language he uses, it’s quite disgusting. Sometimes his words are very vulgar.”

Salman Khan swiftly intervened and defended the Hyderabadi language, stating, “Har ek language mein ek baat karne ka tareeqa hota hai, woh shayad aapko lagta hai. Lekin jahan se yeh hain, yeh language buri nahi maane jaati, It is very normal way of speaking. Actually it is respected there. (Every language has its way of communication, perhaps you find it different. But where he comes from, this language is not considered bad; it is a very normal way of speaking and is respected there).”

This is not the first time the Hyderabadi language has faced criticism on the show. Previously, Anurag also mocked Arun’s language during a nominations task.

Support for Arun Srikanth poured in from social media users and fans in Hyderabad, expressing gratitude towards Salman Khan for standing up for their language and shutting down the criticism.

