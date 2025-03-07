BB OTT 3’s Armaan Malik’s son diagnosed with serious health issue

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, have been making headlines for their family videos. The trio, who gained even more recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently shared heartbreaking news about their son, Zaid.

In a recent vlog, Kritika revealed that their two-year-old son has been diagnosed with rickets, a bone disease caused by a deficiency of vitamin D, calcium, or phosphorus.

The emotional parents expressed their deep concern as they struggle to see their little one suffer. Kritika mentioned that despite their efforts, Zaid’s health has not been improving.

Payal Malik also addressed the hurtful comments they often receive online, urging trolls not to target their child. In an emotional plea, she said, “Curses can even crack a rock, and this is true. Please don’t curse our children.” Watch the video below.

Armaan and Kritika welcomed Zaid on April 6, 2023. The family, already well-known on social media, has been receiving an outpouring of support from fans following the heartbreaking news.