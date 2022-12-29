BCAS seeks report on brawl on board Thai Smile Airways flight

The video of the incident, which happened on December 26, showed two passengers engaged in a brawl even as crew members and other passengers are trying to intervene.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th December 2022 5:39 pm IST
BCAS seeks report on brawl on board Thai Smile Airways flight

New Delhi: Aviation security watchdog, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has sought a report from the authorities concerned on the in-flight brawl which took place on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight of Thai Smile Airways in Thailand.

Taking serious cognizance of a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the BCAS has sought a detailed report on the matter, sources said.

Also Read
Watch: Fight breaks out on Bangkok-India Thai Smile Airways flight

The video of the incident, which happened on December 26, showed two passengers engaged in a brawl even as crew members and other passengers are trying to intervene.

The fight had broken out after a passenger had refused to follow safety procedures despite repeated requests by the crew members, even as the flight was readying to take off from Bangkok enroute to Kolkata.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button