India’s resounding defeat against South Africa in the Test series has thrown up several issues about India’s future in Test cricket that must be addressed very urgently. For one thing, India’s progress in the current cycle of the World Test Championship finals (WTC) is now in jeopardy.

India has slipped down to the fifth spot in the standings following the embarrassing 0-2 whitewash to South Africa. On the other hand, South Africa’s first Test series victory in India in 25 years has strengthened the Proteas’ position. They currently occupy the second position, behind leaders Australia.

Based on the points percentage system, the following are the top five positions as of today: Australia (100), South Africa (75), Sri Lanka (66.67), Pakistan (50), India (48.15). The top two teams at the end of the two-year cycle will enter the final. Although there is still a long way to go, India must arrest its slide immediately. If not, there is a grave risk of being shunted out.

These days, even a house of cards seems to be stronger than the Indian batting line-up. The defeat to South Africa by more than 400 runs on home soil was the most ignominious loss in history. The incumbent coach Gautam Gambhir, a former member of the Lok Sabha, is finding it difficult to stem the tsunami of criticism that is hitting him from all directions.

India sacrificing Test capability

In recent times, India seems to be sacrificing its Test cricket prospects in favour of the white ball format. This is a trend that needs to be checked. The task before India is to identify players who are good for the red ball format. Success in the IPL should not be criterion for getting a spot in the Test team. For Test matches, only the players who do well in the long-format Ranji Trophy should be considered.

Some of the young players who have grown up on a staple diet of white ball cricket may not be fit for Test matches. For example, can Nitish Reddy be persisted with? He seems to be a good prospect for white-ball, but the selectors and coaches must take a close look at his temperament in Test matches. The same goes for Dhruv Jurel. Do they have the required ability for Test cricket? The issue needs to be looked into.

The way forward

The Test series against South Africa is over now. India caved in without a fight. But what’s the way forward? The first thing is to look at the batting strength. This department looks very brittle. It is not just skill but the temperament of the batsmen which is lacking. Skill and mental strength will both be required in large measure if India is to clamber out of the pit it has fallen into.

Difficult questions will have to be answered, and perhaps harsh decisions be taken. But the BCCI should not take it easy even if the white ball series against South Africa goes well for India. If the right steps are taken, then certainly India will emerge from the tunnel of darkness into which it has entered. The answer lies in making the required sacrifices and selecting the right players. The BCCI must realise this and act immediately.

Utilise the long gap

Between now and August 2026, when India has to play its next Test series in Sri Lanka, there is a long gap. There is ample time, and this period should be utilised for a review of the situation and modification of India’s approach. For one thing, it is clear that Indian batters are no longer champions at playing spin. So, it is best to prepare pitches that are sound in all respects and not tailored for spin.

Good batting pitches with true bounce are better for India’s long-term development. There will be an incentive for the selectors to pick batters who have the tenacity to score hundreds against good bowling. Moreover, even our bowlers won’t merely land the ball on the spot and expect that the pitch will do the rest.

India needs to develop more specialist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav. We can’t always expect that spin bowling all-rounders like Jadeja will deliver the goods every time. Every team should have a Plan B, and this can be put in place better if there are specialists who can perform with consistency.

Need to strengthen middle order

There is a need to identify the best batsmen for the middle order and stick to a certain combination. Frequent changes in the batting order and the team composition are a sure way to ruin everything. Now, with Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Rohit gone from the long format, there is no obvious next generation of sound batsmen. The absence of Gill due to injury and the lack of form of Jaiswal are hurting the team further.

Despite producing millions of cricketers, it is surprising that India has no substitutes who can fill the gap. It shows a lack of planning and unpreparedness on the part of the BCCI. Why Sarfaraz Khan is being consistently ignored remains a mystery. The selectors must bring in Sarfaraz, groom him into a permanent player in the middle order, and address all the other issues. The sooner this is done, the better it will be for India. This is the right time, and the BCCI must do it urgently.