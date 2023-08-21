BCCI selection committee meeting

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma at a press conference after the BCCI selection committee's meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma at a press conference after the BCCI selection committee's meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI senior men's selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar during a press conference after the selection committee's meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Senior Men's Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar during a press conference after the selection committee meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)