‘Beat me without any reason’: Dalit activist accuses Kerala police of abuse

Following the complaint, the sub-inspector was transferred to the district control room, but Babu alleges that no proper disciplinary action has been taken against the officer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2025 5:41 pm IST
Dalit activist in Kerala
Dalit activist from Kerala, Babu (left), alleged he was attacked by a sub-inspector attaxhed to the Adoor police station

A 62-year-old Dalit activist has alleged he was physically assaulted by the Adoor police in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

Speaking to the media, Babu, who is also a retired bank official, said he had a financial dispute with another individual, which was settled in the police station on May 27 under the supervision of the Circle Inspector (CI).

The Dalit activist said he was asked to submit a written statement confirming he had no further issues regarding the case.

MS Teachers

“As I was doing so, sub-inspector Anoop Chandran entered the station and attacked me without any reason. He kicked me with his boots and used extremely offensive language,” Babu stated.

As Babu’s wife begged the sub-inspector to stop attacking him, the police officer hurled castiest slurs at them.

Following the complaint, SI Anoop Chandran was transferred from the Adoor station to the district control room, but Babu alleges that no proper disciplinary action has been taken against the officer.

He claims that despite registering multiple complaints months ago with the chief minister, the Legislative Petition Committee, and the SC/ST Commission, he did not receive any justice regarding the matter.

“The SC/ST Commission had also sought a report on the incident from the police, but it has not been submitted till now,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2025 5:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button