‘Beat me without any reason’: Dalit activist accuses Kerala police of abuse

A 62-year-old Dalit activist has alleged he was physically assaulted by the Adoor police in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

Speaking to the media, Babu, who is also a retired bank official, said he had a financial dispute with another individual, which was settled in the police station on May 27 under the supervision of the Circle Inspector (CI).

The Dalit activist said he was asked to submit a written statement confirming he had no further issues regarding the case.

“As I was doing so, sub-inspector Anoop Chandran entered the station and attacked me without any reason. He kicked me with his boots and used extremely offensive language,” Babu stated.

As Babu’s wife begged the sub-inspector to stop attacking him, the police officer hurled castiest slurs at them.

Following the complaint, SI Anoop Chandran was transferred from the Adoor station to the district control room, but Babu alleges that no proper disciplinary action has been taken against the officer.

He claims that despite registering multiple complaints months ago with the chief minister, the Legislative Petition Committee, and the SC/ST Commission, he did not receive any justice regarding the matter.

“The SC/ST Commission had also sought a report on the incident from the police, but it has not been submitted till now,” he said.