Dalit girl raped in Amethi, FIR registered

Amethi: A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man, who also filmed the act, in a village here, police said on Sunday, September 7.

The accused, who is also from the girl’s village, has been detained and is being questioned, they said.

On Friday evening, the accused called the girl out of her house and raped her in the village in the Bazar Shukul police station area, police said.

The man also filmed his act. He threatened to upload the video online and kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident. However, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning home, they said.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint at Bazar Shukul police station on Saturday, they added.

Station Officer Abhinesh Kumar said that based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act.