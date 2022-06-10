Beaten, insulted, harassed: How the month of May treated Muslims

As the heat-wave heightened in the month of May, there was little to no respite for members of the Muslim community. While April placed Muslims in a precarious state, May worsened it as the controversy surrounding Gyanvapi mosque, atrocities against children of the Muslim community among other issues, saw a notable increase.

This article is a part of Siasat.com’s hate-crime tracker which chronicles atrocities against Muslims in India.

May 1: Senior politician PC George at an event in Karnataka organised by the Hindu Dharma Parishad, said, “Muslim traders were deliberately mixing infertility drugs in others’ drinks so that the Muslim community can increase its population and turn India into a Muslim country.”

May 6: A day after Eid-ul-Fitr, authorities of Kanpur demolished an Islamic School including a mosque, and desecrated copies of Quran. The demolition was carried out without serving any prior notice to the madrasah administration.

A day after Eid-ul-Fitr, Indian authorities in #Kanpur, #UttarPradesh demolished an Islamic school including a mosque and desecrated copies of Holy #Quran.



The demolition was carried out without serving any prior notice to the madrasah administration.

May 7: Around 600 Muslims from Gosabar in Gujarat filed an application in the Ahmedabad High court seeking permission to euthanize themselves. According to the plea filed in the court, the authorities of the concerned department do not allow them to anchor boats at Gosabar or Navi Bandar port and have been harassing them since 2016. Hence, they wanted to end their lives.

May 8: A personal issue turned communal in Shivammoga. A mob led by Sangh Parivar damaged more than five Muslim houses, vehicles. Further, a Muslim couple were attacked in Indiranagar.

May 9: In the midst of rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India, Bihar Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul called for Muslims to be burned.

Speaking to the media, Thakur launched a scathing attack against the community saying, “Muslims should be set ablaze just as Hindus burn Ravana effigies during the festival of Dussehra”.

This video is from Indian state of Bihar



BJP legislator Haribhushan Thakur delivered a genocidal speech where he called on Hindus to unleash large scale v!olence against Musl!ms.

May 13: The Ghaziabad police killed three Muslim cattle herders for allegedly smuggling cows. The three accused were reportedly gunned down after being chased by the police.

May 17: In an attempt to assert dominance, a group of Hindutva organizations took out a rally in a Muslim-majority locality in Kasba Ichauli, in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

According to a tweet, a group of 20 to 25 people passed through a Muslim locality while blaring provocative songs, and waving saffron flags in the evening at 6 pm.

बाराबंकी टिकैतनगर के मुस्लिम बहुल्य क्षेत्र कस्बा इचौली में 17 मई को शाम 6 बजे हिंदू संगठन के लोगों ने DJ पर भड़काऊ गाने के साथ रैली निकाली, साथ ही वहाँ मौजूद एक दरगाह पर भगवा झंडे भी लगाए जाने की खबर। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करते हुए 6 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है…

According to the police, they asked the accused to surrender, but instead, the trio allegedly open fire on the police, injuring a constable. The incident is said to have occurred at 4:30 AM, when the police were checking vehicles at the Jal Nigam police outpost area of Vijayanagar police station.

May 18: In Malda, West Bengal, the Imam of Kotwali Masjid was attacked and brutally injured. The local police have arrested the attacker.

नफ़रत किस क़दर बढ़ती जा रही…😢



पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा में कोतवाली मस्जिद के इमाम साहब पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया जिसमें वो बुरी तरह घायल हो गए, स्थानीय पुलिस ने हमलावर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है…

May 19: A Muslim youth, who went to bathe in the Narmada river, was accused of spitting in the river and verbally harassed.

May 20: A video of beating an elderly Bhanwarlal Jain on suspicion of being a Muslim went viral post his demise. The case is of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh where Dinesh Kushwaha, husband of former BJP councilor while beating him asked if his name was Mohammad.

मुस्लिम होने के शक में एक बुजुर्ग भंवरलाल जैन की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल, बुजुर्ग की मौत…

मामला मध्यप्रदेश के नीमच का है जहां BJP के पूर्व पार्षद का पति दिनेश कुशवाहा एक बुजुर्ग को मुस्लिम होने के शक में पीटते हुए पूछता है कि क्या तेरा नाम मोहम्मद है…? बुजुर्ग की मौत हो चुकी है।

May 23: Shafikul Islam, a Muslim fish seller in Assam, died in police custody. A group protesting Islam’s demise, set a police station on fire. The administration used bulldozers to demolish the houses of many including that of the victim’s. A case has been registered against five including the wife of the victim under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

असम में एक मुस्लिम मछली विक्रेता शफीकुल इस्लाम की पुलिस हिरासत में मौत हो गई। गुस्साई भीड़ ने इसके विरोध में प्रोटेस्ट के दौरान पुलिस चौकी को आग के हवाले कर दिया। प्रशासन ने पीड़ित के घर समेत कइयों के घर पर बुलडोजर चलवा दिया। पीड़ित की पत्नी समेत 5 पर UAPA के तहत मामला भी दर्ज…

May 24: The mosque present in the Qutub Minar complex comes under the Waqf Board, in which prayers have been offered for more than 46 years. However, the Archeaological Survey of India (ASI) banned the prayers there in the last week of May.

कुतुब मीनार परिसर में मौजूद मस्जिद वक़्फ़ बोर्ड के अंतर्गत आता है, जिसमें 46 साल से अधिक समय से नमाज़ अदा की जाती रही है, अब अचानक ASI ने वहाँ नमाज़ पर रोक लगा दी है, जो कि गैर कानूनी है…

– हिमाल अख्तर (वकील और दिल्ली वक़्फ़ बोर्ड के सदस्य)



– हिमाल अख्तर (वकील और दिल्ली वक़्फ़ बोर्ड के सदस्य)pic.twitter.com/cfNwQ3uW2P — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) May 25, 2022

May 26: Non-Muslim students sat on a dharna at Mangalore University in Karnataka, to protest against the wearing of hijab by female Muslim students.

कर्नाटक के मंगलौर यूनिवर्सिटी में मुस्लिम छात्राओं के हिजाब पहनने का विरोध करते हुए गैर मुस्लिम छात्र धरने पर बैठ गए। सोचिए इनके माता-पिता इनकी उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करते हुए इन्हें स्कूल पढ़ाई करने भेजते हैं और ये बच्चे वहाँ हिजाब के खिलाफ धरने कर रहे…

May 27: The now ex-spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma abused Prophet Muhammad in derogatory terms.

Spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma has abused our Prophet ﷺ

The Honour of Our Prophet is above everything for Us.

It’s the duty of 1.8 billion Muslims to defend the honour of ﷺ so that our belief in him is affirmed.

Muslim orgs should initiate action against her & the Channel. pic.twitter.com/fH4fe5Rgqc — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) May 27, 2022

May 30: 13 hijab-wearing students approached the office of the district collector of Mangalore to negotiate with him regarding permission to attend classes.

Earlier in the day, the students had gone to request the university authorities to grant them permission to sit in the classes. However, the students were unable to convince the management.

#Karnatakahijabrow #Muslim girl students protest in front of #Mangalore DC office demanding #hijab should be allowed for degree students.Students claim today's protest at University was planned by #abvp, shares WhatsApp chats & alleges they are planning for even bigger protests.

May 31: A recent video has surfaced on Twitter where men dressed in burqas and under the influence of alcohol are seen dancing in a rather crude fashion. A Bajrang Dal leader Harish Poyyaiah (in a red shirt) is also seen dancing along with them.

Sheer mockery of #Burkha in a stage program at #Kodagu dist' arranged by 'West Kolakeri Gramabhivriddhi Sangha' presided by Katoleri Kuttappa on its diamond jubilee celebration on May 29. This program was supposed to be attended by BJP MLA K.G Bopayya, a BJP & Congress MLC's

May 31: Two Muslim minors claim that they were subjected to custodial violence while they were held at a juvenile correctional home in the aftermath of Khargone violence in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

May 31: A college professor in Aligarh was sent on compulsory leave after a video showing him offering ‘namaz’ in the college lawns went viral. Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action against him. The incident was reported in Sri Varshney College following which Professor SR Khalid was sent on one month’s compulsory leave.

(Note: This is in no way an exhaustive list. The hate crime tracker for the months of January, February, March and April can be accessed below.)

