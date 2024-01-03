‘Beautiful feeling,’ Shehnaaz Gill confirms her new relationship?

Mumbai: Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill has once again become the talk of the town with her recent Instagram post featuring singer Guru Randhawa. The actress, known for her Bollywood role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been the subject of relationship rumours in the past.

Previously, Shehnaaz was linked to her co-star Raghav Juyal, but the two clarified that they are just good friends. Later, speculations arose about a possible romance with singer Guru Randhawa after their music video collaboration. While the duo neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, their on-screen chemistry fueled the gossip mills.

In a recent Instagram post, Shehnaaz shared a romantic picture with Guru Randhawa, leaving fans intrigued with a caption that many interpret as a subtle hint at their relationship. The post reads, “This is just not a Song, it’s a beautiful feeling that we cherish together. Thank you to one and all, for loving us together… after moonrise, there’s always a Sunrise! #Sunrise. @gururandhawa full video out on 8th Jan 2024 …happy new year.”

The caption, coupled with their on-screen chemistry in the upcoming music video titled “Sunrise,” has sparked speculation about the nature of Shehnaaz and Guru’s relationship. The two will be working together for the second time, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of their new project, wondering if there’s more to their bond. Their followers are eagerly awaiting the full video release on January 8, 2024.