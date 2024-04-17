Beedi worker’s son secures 27th rank in CSE to become IAS officer

Hyderabad: A beedi worker’s son, Nandala Sai Kiran, from Telangana, secured the 27th rank in the 2023 UPSC Civil Services and qualified to become an IAS officer. It is pertinent to note that Kiran never received coaching for the civil services.

Kiran and his sister, Mudatha Sravanti, were raised by their mother who worked as a beedi maker after they lost their father Kantha Rao to cancer in 2016. He was a handloom worker.

Coming from a low-income background, the brother and sister worked hard and excelled academically, taking inspiration from their mother. Sravanti was appointed as an Assistant Engineer in Boinpally, while Kiran achieved a respectable rank in the civil services.

Sai Kiran completed his schooling and intermediate from Karimnagar. He passed the 10th standard in 2012 with a 9.8 GPA and excelled in inter scoring 98 percent marks. He then went on to pursue his under-graduation in B.Tech ECE from Warangal NIT.

After completing his UG, he secured a job, as Senior Hardware Engineer at Qualcomm in Hyderabad.

While working on the one hand, he studied at home during the weekend holidays and prepared for UPSC.

This was Sai Kiran’s second attempt at the civil services exam. In his first attempt in 2021, he attended the interview round. In the second attempt, he doubled his enthusiasm and achieved the 27th.