Beef biryani stalls emerge at Chennai food fest

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th August 2022 9:43 pm IST

Chennai: In a pleasant surprise to beef biryani enthusiasts, organisers of the Chennai Food Festival have put up three stalls to offer a rich treat to the food lovers.

A huge crowd thronged the stalls that sprang up around noon on Saturday at the Island Grounds, where the three-day festival commenced on August 12.

After the inauguration on Friday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said beef biryani stalls could not be established as no caterer offered to put up a stall.

“The absence of a beef biryani stall at the three-day food festival is not deliberate. The delicacy was skipped as no caterer offered to put up a stall,” Subramanian replied when reporters drew his attention after the inauguration.

However, following a request from a leading caterer today, the organisers permitted three stalls at the venue where over 150 stalls have been put up to showcase Tamil Nadu’s traditional cuisine and its nutritious value.

The food festival, being organised by the TN Food Safety Department in association with Eat Right India, an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), concludes on August 14.

