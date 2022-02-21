Before 2024 opposition should unite to provide an alternative: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar here as part of efforts to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said anti-BJP forces including Congress should unite so that an alternative can be presented before the people ahead of the 2024 General elections.

Speaking to ANI today, Nawab Malik said, “TRS chief Rao met Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar ji. Discussions were held on the political situation in the country. Mamata didi had come before in the state and now KCR ji has come.”

Giving details of what Pawar said in the meeting, Malik highlighted that before the 2024 General elections are held, all opposition parties will form a morcha against the BJP.

“Pawar ji said in the meeting that anti-BJP forces should unite including Congress and present an alternative before people for the 2024 General Elections. The process was initiated yesterday. Before the 2024 polls, a morcha will be formed against BJP,” he said.

Notably, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress are in an alliance in Maharashtra.

This meeting came after Telangana Chief Minister Rao gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be “expelled” from the country or else the country will be “ruined”. He also called for political forces coming together to “oust” the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, Chief Minister KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.