Before presenting Delhi budget, Atishi seeks blessings of Sisodia’s mother, wife

Atishi will be presenting her first budget in the Delhi assembly after being inducted into the Cabinet last year in March.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th March 2024 11:31 am IST
Delhi's education minister, Atishi (FIle Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi sought the blessings of senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s mother and wife ahead of presenting the budget on Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case. He had tendered resignation from the cabinet following his arrest. Kailash Gahlot had presented the budget last year.

Also Read
ED officials sat in living room of Kejriwal’s PA’s house: Atishi

Atishi will be presenting her first budget in the Delhi assembly after being inducted into the Cabinet last year in March.

MS Education Academy

“Every year from 2015 to 2022, I had heard Manish ji’s budget speech. Today in his absence, when I am going to present the budget, I sought the blessings of Manish ji’s mother and wife,” she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th March 2024 11:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button