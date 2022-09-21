Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth, salary cars, & more

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo needs no introduction. She is one ‘Over-The-Top’ diva who makes you swoon with every performance which she does effortlessly. From Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Geet in Jab We Met, fans just love her iconic onscreen presentation which we all agree is ‘on-point’. Don’t you?

Kareena as Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham (Instagram)

Kareena has made a mark in Bollywood with her phenomenal acting career of over 2 decades. She made her debut with the 2000 release Refugee, has given us several hit movies including Veere Di Wedding, Banjragi Bhaijaan, Omkara, Ra.One, among others.

As Bebo turns 42 today, let’s have a glance at her luxurious life, from whopping net worth, plush & royal home to super-expensive fleet of cars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Net Worth

According to various reports, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor’s net worth stands at 60 million USD, which Rs 440cr (approx.) She is considered as one of the richest and bankable female stars of India.

Monthly, Annual Income

Bebo’s monthly income is said to be around Rs 1.5cr and annual earnings are estimated to be Rs 12cr, as per reports. Apart from movies, Kareena also earns from brand promotions, events and other collaborations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Fees For Brand Endorsement

Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 4 crores per endorsement. She is associated with several top brand including Puma Mercedes Benz, Fireboltt, Droolsindia, Piramal, Westin, and many more.

Kareena Kapoor’s Royal Abode In Mumbai

Kareena is known for living a king size and a luxurious life. And why not? She is after all a ‘Kapoor girl’ and a ‘Pataudi bahu’. Kareena owns some of the insanely expensive things. Her super-lavish Mumbai home is among them. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan reside in a beautiful abode in Bandra, Mumbai which is all things royal with luxury and elegance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new swanky home in Bandra (Instagram)

Cars Parked In Bebo’s Garage

BMW X7

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Audi Q7

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is set to make her OTT debut with Netflix project ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. Directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, it is based on the Japanese award-winning novel of the same name.