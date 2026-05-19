Metro stations in Hyderabad are slowly changing into lively social spaces where people can do much more than simply catch a train. Over the last few years, many stations have started attracting crowds with cafes, shopping outlets, food chains and entertainment zones. For youngsters, office-goers and families, these stations are now becoming quick hangout spots in the middle of the city.

ParaDice brings gaming culture to Begumpet metro station

One of the most exciting additions is ParaDice Board Gamers Haven at Begumpet Metro Station. Located right inside the station premises, the gaming cafe is quickly becoming popular among Hyderabad’s growing community of board game lovers.

The concept itself feels refreshing. Instead of regular arcade games or screen-based entertainment, the venue focuses on board and strategy games that encourage people to sit together, interact and compete in a fun way.

The cafe features a collection of more than 200 international board games ranging from light party games to intense strategy challenges. Popular titles include Catan, Risk, Cluedo, Secret Hitler, Exploding Kittens and Blood on the Clocktower.

Visitors can choose quick casual games with friends or spend hours playing immersive strategy sessions. The place attracts everyone from first-time players to serious board game enthusiasts looking for competitive matches with food and fun.

A lively and social atmosphere

What makes ParaDice stand out is the atmosphere inside. Instead of people silently scrolling on phones, the cafe is filled with laughter, discussions and friendly competition. Groups gather around tables planning strategies while strangers often end up becoming teammates during multiplayer games.

The venue also hosts themed gaming nights and special events that bring together Hyderabad’s gaming community. Visitors can enjoy snacks and beverages while gaming, making it easy to spend long hours there without noticing the time. Prices depends on time and games selected

Open daily from 11 am to 11 pm, the cafe has become a favourite spot for college students and office-goers. Food menu starts here at Rs.130 and Happy hours at Rs.99

Ameerpet metro station has its own attraction too

Begumpet is not the only metro station creating buzz. Ameerpet metro station, one of Hyderabad’s busiest interchange stations, has also transformed into a mini lifestyle hub over time.

Recently, it has gained attention because of InstaSnap, a retro-style photobooth inside the station. The photobooth has become popular among youngsters who stop for instant photo strips, selfies and reels while travelling through the station.

Metro stations are becoming lifestyle destinations

Places like ParaDice at Begumpet metro station and InstaSnap at Ameerpet metro station show how Hyderabad’s Metro spaces are evolving rapidly. They are no longer just transport points anymore they are becoming places where people can relax, play games and spend quality time with friends.