BEL clinches Rs 847 cr deal for supplying cutting-edge sensors to Navy

Bengaluru: Navaratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday entered a contract valued at Rs 847.70 crore with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the supply of 14 cutting-edge Communication and Electronic Warfare (EW) sensors and systems.

These state-of-the-art systems, manufactured domestically by BEL, will be installed on three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy, the company said.

“This collaboration between BEL and L&T exemplifies the strong partnership between the two companies and underscores the broader co-operation within the Indian industry. The successful execution of this contract will involve the participation of numerous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and represents a significant stride towards achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” according to a BEL statement.

BEL said that it has also secured other orders valued at Rs 1,092.65 crore following the last disclosure on February 13, 2024.

These orders encompass the supply of LRUs for T-70 & T-90 Tanks, Communication Systems for the Indian Navy, as well as other spares and services.

BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 32,716.33 crore in the current financial year, highlighting the company’s continued growth in the defence sector, the company statement added.