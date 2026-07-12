Belagavi: Two labourers die as house collapses during repair work

Belagavi: A tragic accident claimed the lives of two labourers after a rain-weakened house collapsed during repair work in Kottalagi village of Athani taluk in Belagavi district on Sunday, July 12.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadev Krishnappa Badiger, 48, and Saiyad Kempawadi, 32.

According to preliminary information, the house owned by Lakshmibai Nandagonda had suffered extensive damage due to continuous rainfall over the past several days and had started leaking. The two labourers were hired to carry out repair work on the structure.

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As they were working inside the house, the mud roof and walls, weakened by constant rain, suddenly gave way and collapsed, burying both workers beneath the debris. Villagers immediately rushed to the scene and launched rescue efforts before shifting the injured men to a hospital in Jath, across the Maharashtra border.

Despite receiving medical attention, both workers succumbed to their injuries.

Aigali police visited the spot, inspected the collapsed house and registered a case. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.