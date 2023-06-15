Belgian TikToker fakes death to teach family ‘a lesson’

Friends and family dressed in black attended the "fake funeral" and waited for the ceremony to start before being welcomed by Baerten.

In an attempt to teach his family a lesson on the importance of staying in touch with one another, a Belgian TikToker staged his own death and then turned up for his funeral.

According to a report from The Independent, Tiktoker David Baerten pranked his family as he felt “unappreciated”. The staged funeral took place after one of Baerten’s daughters reportedly wrote a “tribute” to her father on social media.

“Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you,” the daughter wrote, adding, “Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

Baerten landed at his funeral in a helicopter. Shocked friends and family who had come dressed in black surrounded him and then hugged him tightly.

A crew was recording the emotional scene. However, the TikToker regretted doing the stunt.

