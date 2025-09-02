Belgium to recognise Palestine at UNGA, sanction Israel

Belgium is set to recognise the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting later in September. Its minister for foreign affairs, Maxime Prevot, announced on Tuesday.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) will open on September 9. The high-level General Debate will run from September 23 and 27 and conclude on September 29.

Announcing the decision in a post on X, Prevot said, “Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions will be imposed against the Israeli government.”

🇧🇪🇵🇸🚨La Palestine sera reconnue par la Belgique lors de la session de l’ONU ! Et des sanctions fermes sont prises à l’égard du gouvernement israélien. Tout antisémitisme ou glorification du terrorisme par les partisans du Hamas sera aussi plus fortement dénoncé.



🔸Au vu du… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) September 2, 2025

Prevot, who is also the deputy prime minister, announced that Israel will face 12 sanctions from Belgium, including a ban on the import of products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and “a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies”.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the deputy prime minister, who is a member of Belgium’s Christian Democrat party, said Belgium has pledged “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza”.

Also Read New Zealand to decide on recognising state of Palestine

While Belgium is ready to recognise Palestine, the European nation has put a caveat, the minister said that the country will formally recognise Palestine when the last captive in Gaza is released and “Hamas no longer has any role in managing Palestine,” the minister stated.

Palestine’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Belgium’s decision. In a statement on X, the ministry said it considered the move “to be in line with international law and United Nations resolutions, and protective of the two-state solution and supportive of achieving peace”.

The ministry urged other countries to follow suit, “to intensify practical efforts to stop the crimes of genocide, displacement, starvation, and annexation, and to open a real political path to resolve the conflict.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes the announcement by Mr. Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium, of his country’s intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly.… — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) September 2, 2025

There was no immediate response from Israel regarding Belgium’s decision. However, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of opposition party in Israel, claimed that the European nation’s decision is a direct result of of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “political failure”.

בגלל חוסר היכולת של נתניהו לנהל את הזירה המדינית, מדינה פלסטינית הולכת ומוקמת לנגד עינינו.



החלטת בלגיה להצטרף למהלך ההכרה והסנקציות היא עוד תוצאה ישירה של הכישלון המדיני שלו. — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) September 2, 2025

Belgium is the latest country to announce that it will recognise the state of Palestine. In July this year, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognise the state of Palestine at the UNGA.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-host the meeting on Palestinian recognition during the UNGA on September 22. Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom have also said they plan to recognise Palestine this month, also with conditions.