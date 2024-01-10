Bell weighing 2,400 kg on its way to Ram temple in Ayodhya

Etah: The Ram temple in Ayodhya will soon receive a massive bell, weighing 2,400 kg, made of ‘ashtadhatu’ (eight metals), from the Jalesar town in Etah district.

The bell has been manufactured at a cost for Rs 25 lakh and will be transported by train on Tuesday.

Manufactured by a diverse team of around 30 workers, the bell, made of eight metals – gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, tin, iron, and mercury – is among the largest in the country.

Aditya Mittal, a metal businessman, said that his late brother, Vikas Mittal, former chairman of Jalesar Nagar Panchayat, wished to donate the bell to the temple but passed away in 2022 after a cardiac arrest. However, Aditya and another brother Prashant Mittal honoured his wish to donate the bell to the temple.

Aditya said that the bell, measuring six feet in height and five feet in width, will produce a sound audible within a 2 km radius.

Providing insights into the bell-making process, Prashant Mittal, highlighted its uniqueness, emphasising that it is crafted as a single piece, making the task more challenging.

The lengthy process included shaping and measuring meticulously, creating wooden templates for the mould, metal preparation, tuning, grinding, and fitting the clapper.

The Mittals had received the order for the bell from the Nirmohi Akhara, a litigant in the Ayodhya title dispute, immediately after the apex court’s decision in November 2019.

Aditya said, “We believe there is some divine reason that this work came to us. So, we decided to donate it to the temple.”

Etah district is renowned for its artisans, receiving orders from India and abroad for temple bells.

Approximately 300 factories in Jalesar contribute to this craft. Jalesar’s brass handicraft has thrived under the Yogi Adityanath Government’s ‘one district, one product’ scheme.