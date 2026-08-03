Bengal: BJP workers protest restaurant serving ‘only halal’ meat

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers objected to the alleged sale of only halal meat at a restaurant located near Bhatjangla on National Highway 12 in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Friday, July 31, prompting police intervention.

The protest led to a brief standoff outside Mother’s Hut Restaurant as Hindutva workers entered the place and inquired of the employees about the meat being served. They reportedly confirmed it was halal meat after persistently questioning the customers, The Observer Post reported.

A group of BJP workers protested outside a restaurant on National Highway 12 near Bhatjangla in West Bengal's Nadia district, alleging that it served only halal meat.



The protesters questioned the staff after learning that jhatka meat was not available and demanded that… pic.twitter.com/0AZ4eiv4cK — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) August 1, 2026

The protest intensified when the BJP workers asked if jhatka meat was also sold. When the staff replied in the negative, a heated exchange ensued. Despite management clarifying their policy, the workers remained unconvinced.

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“We told them that halal meat is served here. They then asked for jhatka meat, and we informed them that it was not available. We tried to explain our policy, but they were unwilling to accept it,” a restaurant employee said.

Following the unfruitful exchange, the saffron workers took the protest outside the restaurant for over two hours. They claimed the restaurant served halal meat without informing Hindu customers or stating it clearly on the menu.

They demanded that restaurants clearly label the type of meat served and, if possible, offer jhatka meat for customers who prefer it. “Restaurants serving halal meat should clearly mention it and also provide jhatka meat for those who prefer it,” said BJP worker Uday Rajnath.

Upon being informed of the protest, officers from Krishnanagar Kotwali Police Station arrived at the scene and defused the situation after speaking with both sides. The incident ended peacefully with no reports of violence or injuries, said police.