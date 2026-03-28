Bengal: Fire breaks out at TMC leader Abhishek’s stage at end of poll rally

The fire brigade personnel posted at the site quickly doused the blaze before it could spread, the officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 9:13 pm IST
Abhishek Banerjee
FILE- Abhishek Banerjee

Suri: A fire broke out at a corner of a dais just after the completion of an election rally by senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Saturday, officials said.

Banerjee and other leaders had come down from the podium in Labhpur and were on their way out of the venue when flames were seen emanating from one of the pillars of the stage, they said.

The fire brigade personnel posted at the site quickly doused the blaze before it could spread, the officials said.

Subhan Haleem

The crowd that had come to the meeting had also left the place at the time of the incident.

No casualties were reported and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, they added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 9:13 pm IST

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