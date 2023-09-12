Bengal flat selling case: Nusrat Jahan reaches ED office for questioning

Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan, the actor- turned politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district reached the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to face the questioning on her past association as a director with a shady financial entity that duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

She was supposed to appear at ED’s office at the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake at the northern outskirts of Kolkata at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she arrived there around 10.50 a.m. with a number of files. She, however, refused to answer the questions of the waiting media persons.

Ruplekha Mitra, another actress and also another director of the said entity, ‘7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited’, who was asked to be present at the ED office on Wednesday, has already communicated to the central agency sleuths that she needs some time to appear along with the supporting documents and papers.

Sources said that a special team of ED officials reached the CGO complex office almost an hour before the scheduled time of Jahan’s arrival. It is learnt that the interrogation team has prepared a three- page questionnaire for the purpose of her interrogation.

The ED sleuths have already filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the matter.

As per the complaints filed at ED, the said corporate entity collected several crores of rupees from investors promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years. However, though they had not received those residential flats as yet, the directors of the said entity, including Jahan used that money to construct their own flats.

A couple of days after the matter surfaced in the media in the beginning of August this year, Jahan told newspersons that she resigned from the corporate entity in March 2017. She also claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.