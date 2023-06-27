Bengal Governor calls up Mamata after emergency landing

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Sevak airbase to enquire about her condition.

There was information that the Chief Minister received minor injuries on her leg and waist while getting out at the helicopter after the emergency landing.

“Hon’ble Governor Dr C.V. Ananda Bose is relieved to know that Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is safe after the emergency landing of her helicopter today. Dr. Bose enquired about her safety and well-being,” a message from the official Twitter handle of the Governor read.

After the emergency landing, the Chief Minister was escorted back to Bagdogra airport where she flew back to Kolkata. On arrival in the state capital, her convoy went to the S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital for her thorough medical check-up.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said that although the injuries on her leg and waist are extremely minor, the doctors are not willing to take any risk and hence conduct a thorough medical check-up