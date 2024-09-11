Bengal man booked for spreading fake news on social media to defame CJI

Kolkata: A man in West Bengal was booked for allegedly circulating fake news on social media to defame Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, police said on Wednesday.

Taking to X, the West Bengal Police said, fake news was “circulated on social media to intentionally defame the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and attack the dignity of the Supreme Court, aiming to incite distrust and disturb public peace”.

“A case has been registered against Sujit Haldar of Fulbari, Krishnaganj police station. Investigation is underway,” the police said.

The West Bengal Police also urged people not to spread fake news.