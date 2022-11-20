Bengal man killed by family; body dismembered into six pieces

As more and more details of Shraddha Walker’s murder case come forward, blowing people’s minds, a similar case has come forward in Baruipur, West Bengal where a 55-year-old retired Navy official was murdered by his son and wife, cut into six pieces and disposed of.

According to the police, Chakraborty had hit his head on a chair at his home after being pushed by his son, a carpentry student at a polytechnic, who then allegedly strangled him to death on November 12.

Horrific: A former Indian Navy official, Ujjawal Chakraborty was allegedly killed by his wife & son, his body cut into six pieces & disposed off in different places in #WestBengal’s South 24 pgs district. #Baruipur police arrests the mother-son duo in connection with the murder. pic.twitter.com/JWu6o11EUk — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) November 19, 2022

“After killing Chakraborty, his wife and son took his body to the bathroom. The son then used a hacksaw from his carpentry class kit bag to cut the body into six pieces and then dumped them in and around their neighbourhood. The son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least six trips in his cycle and dumped them around 500 m away at Khas Mallick and Dehimedan Malla areas,” said an investigating officer.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of police Pushpa said, “Chakraborty’s two legs have been recovered from under a garbage dump, while the head and stomach were fished out of the pond.”

Initial probe revealed that Chakraborty had refused his son a sum of Rs 3,000 to appear in an examination, following which there was a fight between them.

“It is an unfortunate case as the woman and her son have been the victims of domestic violence and alcoholism for almost 20 years,” the senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against Joy and his mother. Joy was arrested by the police. Further investigations are on.