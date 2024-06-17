Bengal rail accident: Kavach system not in place, says Railway Board

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Railways’ ‘Kavach’ or anti-train collision system was not in place along the Guwahati-Delhi route, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express in the rear on Monday, a top official said.

Chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha said that Kavach, an automatic anti-collision train protection system, is being planned for the route.

“It is not there right now,” she said.

Stating that the implementation of ‘Kavach’ is being done in a mission mode, Sinha said it is already functional in 1,500 km of railway tracks, while another 3,000 kms will be added by the end of this year.

She said the production of the safety system has to be ramped up by the suppliers for ensuring faster implementation of the Kavach project across the country’s railway network.

‘Utter mismanagement’: Kharge, Rahul

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Modi government for “utter mismanagement” of the Railway Ministry as they condoled the loss of lives in the West Bengal train accident.

“Extremely distressed by the Kanchanjunga Express train collision accident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, where many people have lost their lives and several have been injured,” Kharge said.

“The scenes of the accident are painful. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims. In this hour of grief, we express our solidarity and condolences to each one of them. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Immediate and full compensation must be provided to the victims,” he demanded.

Kharge alleged that in the past 10 years, the Modi government has indulged in “utter mismanagement” of the Railway Ministry.

“As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi Government has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of ‘Camera-driven’ self-promotion,” the Congress chief claimed.

“Today’s tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality,” he alleged.

“Make no mistake, we will remain persistent with our questions and shall make the Modi Government accountable for its criminal abandonment of the Indian Railways,” Kharge said.

Gandhi alleged the increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a “direct result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Modi government, which has resulted in loss of lives and property of passengers on a daily basis”.

“Today’s accident is another example of this reality – as a responsible opposition, we will continue to question this blatant negligence and hold the Modi government accountable for these accidents,” he claimed in a post on X in Hindi.

Gandhi said the news of death of several people due to the accident of Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal is extremely sad.

“I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government should immediately provide full compensation to all the victims or their families. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible assistance in relief and rescue efforts,” he said in his post.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.