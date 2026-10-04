Bengal: Villagers lynch two on suspicion of cattle theft, 3 injured

West Bengal: Two Muslim men were killed and three others injured after a mob allegedly attacked five people on suspicion of cattle theft in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district early Saturday, October 3, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Sonapur in North Dinajpur’s Chopra, and Sajjad Mohammad, a resident of Haryana. The injured – Amir Sattar, Akram Khan and Arif Khan – were shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am near Tarabari village in the Matigara-Bagdogra area, close to the Balason River.

The Muslim men were travelling in a pickup van and a car when locals became suspicious of them. They were chased and assaulted by villagers. The pickup van was set on fire, and the car was damaged during the attack, police said.

The violence spread to the Dhimal area, where the men were attacked again. Police teams from Matigara, Bagdogra and Panighata reached the area and brought the situation under control.

A case has been registered. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.