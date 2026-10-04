MLAs refuse to help Muslim women because ‘no vote came from them’

West Bengal: Muslim women of West Bengal’s Bankura have alleged they felt humiliated after visiting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana on Friday, October 2, claiming he refused to help them as they had not voted for him.

“We felt so insulted by the Bankura MLA that we could not even eat. The entire neighbourhood did not eat that day,” a visibly distressed Sabena Mondal and Reshma Bibi were quoted by The Wire.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Niladri Sekhar Dana

The women approached the MLA, alleging they did not receive a monthly payment of Rs 3,000 as part of the Annapurna Yojana Scheme.

This welfare scheme was introduced by the Suvendu Adhikari government, providing Rs 3,000 per month in financial assistance to eligible women via Direct Benefit Transfer.

At first, the Muslim women approached the Bankura Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) in September. They informed the officer that even after applying for the scheme both online and offline, the money did not reach them.

The SDO directed them to attend the ‘Seba Setu Abhijan,’ a programme where citizens can directly contact the government and submit their grievances. The event took place on October 2.

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According to The Wire, around 30 women went to the venue but in vain. This time, they decided to meet their MLA and travelled to his office near Bhairabsthan.

When the BJP MLA spotted them, he started raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. The Muslim women were fine with it but they were devastated when the MLA refused to help them. “We asked him about our Annapurna money. He told us that Hindu women should receive the money first and Muslim women would get it afterwards,” said Reshma Bibi.

Sharifi Bibi alleged that Dana told them, “‘We did not win with Muslim votes, so your issue will be considered later.'”

“Why is he dividing people into Hindus and Muslims? We did not go there to discuss votes or politics. We went to a government-sponsored camp because we were told to go there, and from there we were directed to meet MLA,” said Nurjan Bibi.

MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana agreed he raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans but denied refusing help to the women. “Yes I said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but I did not say anything insulting to any women. I told them that the matter would be looked into. Who said what insulting words, I do not know. There were many people with me, and I will not take responsibility for what they may have said,” he was quoted by The Wire.