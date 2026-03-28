Bengal: Violence during Ramnavami procession, Muslim shops set on fire

Kolkata: Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal during Ramnavami processions on Friday, March 27, after communal clashes broke out, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported from multiple locations.

Procession was passing mosque during Friday prayers

According to local reports, the trouble began when a large number of Hindu devotees entered the Raghunathganj area with loud DJ music.

The procession was passing by a mosque, situated 200 meters from the Phultala crossing in the Jangipur area, where Friday prayers were being offered.

Phultala crossing is predominantly inhabited by Muslims.

Worshippers strongly objected to the loud music near the mosque, leading to tensed communal standoff. Onlookers claimed that a few Hindu devotees climbed atop Muslim houses and hoisted saffron flags.

A video on social media shows a person trying to forcibly remove an Islamic flag and replace it with a saffron one.

A devotee attempting to remove the already placed Islamic flag

Screen grab from videos after the clashes showing a saffron flag placed beside the Islamic flag.

Stone-pelting, shops burnt and mute police

In a matter of minutes, stone-pelting, vandalisem and arson were reported. Muslim shops were set on fire, further aggravating the situation.

Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday, March 27, after clashes broke out during Ramnavami processions, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson reported from multiple locations.



As part of the celebration, a large… pic.twitter.com/SL4bWYHLLs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 28, 2026

Eyewitnesses said the violence continued in the presence of police and central forces deployed to maintain law and order. They claimed that police resorted to a lathi charge only after residents appealed, saying the situation was spiralling out of control.

30 arrested so far

Following the incident, Section 144, prohibiting assembly, has been imposed. Security has been tightened in the affected Jangipur and Raghunathganj areas. Thirty people have so far been arrested in connection with the clash, PTI reported.

The identities of those arrested were not disclosed by police.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A clash erupted in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession. The violence escalated, involving acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson. Several individuals… pic.twitter.com/6z7R7Ljut8 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026

Several shops in the market areas remained closed, except those providing essential services, with fewer people seen on the streets. Vehicular movement, however, was normal.

“The situation is now under control. Adequate forces have been deployed, and patrolling is ongoing to ensure peace and normalcy,” a senior officer said.

BJP-TMC play blame game

Political reactions poured in, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dhananjay Ghosh alleging that the violence was “pre-planned” and demanding strict action, while Jangipur Municipality chairman Mofizul Islam urged the administration to act against those responsible and maintain peace.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee described the BJP as a party of “rioters” and accused it of instigating violence during Ram Navami rallies in the state.

“Do you hear about any incident of rioting or clash during Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja, Eid, Chhat Puja, Christmas or when processions are taken out by the Jain community?

“Then why is a pious occasion like Ram Navami being used by them (BJP) to instigate violence and mayhem?” the TMC national general secretary posed.