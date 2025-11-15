Bengaluru: 21 held for cheating US citizens by posing as Microsoft staff

Bengaluru: Twenty-one employees of a Bengaluru-based “fraudulent software firm” were arrested for allegedly cheating US citizens by posing as Microsoft technical support staff, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation carried out by the Special Cell of the Cyber Command and the Cyber Crime Police Station, Whitefield Division, they added.

Based on information, a case was registered under relevant sections the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a statement issued by the office of the DGP stated.

“The company itself is engaged in fraudulent activities,” the statement added.

After obtaining a search warrant from the court here, a raid was conducted on Friday and Saturday at a place in Whitefield from where “the fraudulent company” was operating, they said.

The company, Musk Communications, is situated in an office spanning around 4,500 sq ft and was started in August 2025, police said.

According to police, the operation was carried out with the support of the Cyber Command technical team, cyber security analysts, and officers from neighbouring Cyber Crime Police Stations under the guidance of Dr Pronab Mohanty, DGP, Cyber Command Unit, Bengaluru.

“During the operation, 21 employees who were actively involved in cheating foreign nationals by posing as Microsoft support technicians were secured and arrested. A detailed night-long seizure mahazar was conducted, which concluded at 11 am on November 15,” the statement added.

Several computer systems, digital devices, mobile phones, and other electronic evidence used for committing the offence were seized, it added.

The accused will be produced before the jurisdictional court, police said. The investigation and efforts to secure the absconding accused and analyse the seized digital evidence will continue, police added..