Bengaluru: 3 held for creating ruckus with machete

Bengaluru: Three people have been arrested for creating a ruckus with a machete under the influence of an anti-depressant tablet here, police said on Thursday, October 3.

A video showing the youth creating panic among the residents by brandishing a machete and attacking people has gone viral.

Based on a complaint, the accused were arrested.

A pharmacy in the Electronic City here, which supplied the medicine to them without a prescription, has been sealed.

“The incident took place last week. When we brought them (Syed, Usman, and Salman), we checked their phones. We found a reel in it where he noticed them taking a white tablet,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division) D Devaraj told PTI.

During the inquiry, the accused revealed that the pharmacist sold the medicine.

